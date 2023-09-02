Virginia woman caught topless with teen by husband

A 37-year-old woman in Virginia allegedly sexually abused two teenage brothers, who lived across the street. Ashleigh Watts allegedly had sexual relationship with one of the twins since June 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman was charged with three counts of indecency with a minor after her neighbour informed police that she was sexually abusing the twin brothers, according to a report by People.

While one of the teens told his father that he and the woman were involved in physical relationship, the other boy said that the accused would offer him marijuana and touch him inappropriately.

Woman caught topless with boy

Watts’ husband in February caught her wife, who was allegedly topless, sleeping with one of the teens on the couch of their house around 2 am. The teen pretended to be asleep.

The boy told his father that he went to the woman’s house to smoke marijuana and fell asleep, denying any physical intimacy with her. He later told his father that he and the woman would get physically intimate several times.

According to the complaint, the teen told his neighbour that he and the woman were in love and she was also planning to marry him after he turned 17, the complaint said.

After the matter came to light, the teen ran away from his house last month and was found in Watts’ bedroom three weeks later.

The other teenager told police that the woman would try to touch him inappropriately but he would object to it. He also alleged that the woman would give him pairs of her underwear and offer him marijuana, according to the complaint.

