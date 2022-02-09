Visa concerns cited over possible SVG-UK human trafficking ring

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday spoke to his concerns over visas to travel to the United Kingdom, which Vincentians currently don’t need.

Gonsalves cited the issue as he spoke to a possible SVG-UK human trafficking ring and its implications for the state.

Gonsalves said some countries have had visas to go to the UK and lost the privilege because either those who are going are involved in some criminality or persons who abuse the privilege of going without a visa.

He said promises are being made to young ladies to travel to the UK and work as babysitters.

Gonsalves said while the problem has not yet become a flood, it could be, if not dealt with in its early stages.

“When they come by my office, I tell them very simple; you go to England because you are a Vincentian and stay up to six months provided that you have somewhere to stay, etc.; you cannot go to England to work unless you have a work permit”.

“What happens is they go up, they work, illegally, because you are not supposed to work unless you have a permit, they get minimum wage or below. Then they get abused in one way or the other; things get difficult, no family and friends to help, and they may overstay, get deported or locked up and even pushed into a far worst situation”.

Gonsalves said he is openly alerting the young ladies and some young men, but mainly young women who are just anxious to leave without thinking it through.

“We can’t just remain silent on this matter. We have to talk about it and advise people not to do this, as they are harming themselves and the country”.

Gonsalves said he believes the police may know at least one group involved in the matter; however, he says they are not Vincentians but persons who have come to live among us.

Gonsalves said he has spoken with the Commissioner of Police about the developing situation, and the Trafficking in Persons Unit will get involved.