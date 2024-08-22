In SVG, Kartel tells youth, ‘Stay Away From Trouble’

Kartel tells Youth, Stay Away From Trouble—Did Queen Ifrica Get It Wrong?

Vybz Kartel may have heeded Queen Ifrica’s words, or she may have gotten it wrong about the Jamaican dance hall star. Last week, Queen Ifrica insinuated that Kartel had not changed since his lockdown 13 years ago and urged him to turn to God.

In St. Vincent, where he is currently undergoing treatment for Graves Diseases, Kartel encouraged enteratianers and youths on the island to stay far from trouble and negative energy.

“Only two things can happen: either you die or you end up in prison.”

“I don’t wish prison on anyone; I spent 12 years in hell, and it was truly hell.” I don’t know how the prison stays in St. Vincent, but I am sure it’s not a 5-star hotel. I am telling the youths right now that this is not a road to travel on,” Kartel said.

Ahead of his release, industry peer Queen Ifrica expressed her wish to see Kartel mentoring youth. Kartel is currently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines seeking treatment for Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that leads to an overactive thyroid gland.