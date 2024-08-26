Vybz Kartel should not be the ‘Face of SVG’ – VIDEO

Vybz Kartel’s emergence as the unofficial face of the island’s tourism product has sparked an outcry on social media and on radio in St. Vincent (SVG).

A video shared on the Discover SVG Facebook with Kartel advocating for visitors to come to SVG has been shared 917 times, with 1.5k likes and 157k views since August 24.

However, Vincentian lawyer Jomo Thomas says Vybz Kartel, as the face of SVG’s tourism product, is bad for business.

Thomas said there is no value in making Kartel the face of SVG tourism. “There is absolutely no value; it will ultimately come to naught.”

Thomas, speaking on Boom FM on Monday morning, said the act of mercy that Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves spoke about is nonsense since his government did not have mercy on hundreds of public servants fired for not taking a COVID vaccine.

Video Footage of Thomas Boom FM