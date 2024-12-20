Vybz Kartel, American Stores Unite to Support T&T Families

Vybz Kartel giving back to Trinidad citizens this Friday

Dancehall King, Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer has partnered with American Stores and the Help Me Help You Foundation here in Trinidad to bring some “Christmas Cheer” to the people of T&T.

From 1 pm (Friday), those in need of appliances, toys and even some food stuff will be collecting donations at the St James branch of American Stores on the corner of Agra St and Western Main Road.

While in Trinidad recently for the launch of his business collaboration with Angostura Limited, Palmer also visited American Stores to put things in place for this charitable initiative and commissioned Ornella Luces and her Help Me Help You Foundation to organize and manage the philatrophic effort.

“I get nuff love everytime I forward Trinidad. Mi feel like it was only right I do something for my people here. Trini people love Vybz Kartel & Vybz Kartel love Trini people. So mi link with Amir from American Stores fi do a giveaway of some appliances and things on my behalf to show some love and appreciation. Nella coordinated and managed the rest of everything and its in full swing!”

Persons in need of appliances and the items offered were required to sign up and participate in a brief interview via phone or messages in order to be elligible and the Foundation’s committee did their due diligence to ensure that those moat in need and most deserving would be the ones receiving this assistance from the initiative.

Chair of the Help Me Help You Foundation, Ornella Luces said her organisation will also give stuff to some of the orphanages and needy homes and welcomed other corporate and charitable organizations to get involved and share with those who are less fortunate. She said:

“This was all his (Kartel) idea, as we normally do some charity around this time but not on this big of a scale. However, I was happy to manage it for him and Amir Maybodi, who is the Managing Director of American Stores Ltd. gave me the money to get all these other things and we managed the screening process online via our social media pages. We believe the turnout will be great tomorrow as we are already oversubscribed, but still, we’re going to try to share and help as many people aa possible so folks can come down and get something to eat and drink and we will have a waiting list there so that of persons who signed up before do not come we can give to others who are present. Kartel has been a family friend for many years so I’m happy to help him with this worthy endeavor and looking forward to helping the people who really need it in these tough times.”

Persons who signed up successful to receive donations are required to collect on Friday at American stores St James for 1 pm. Transport for the appliances will also be provided free of charge and there will be eats, drinks, music and willing open ears available on site. For more info call 759-4200.