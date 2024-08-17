Vybz Kartel Arrival in SVG Sparks Buzz

Kartel’s Friday night arrival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for potential medical care further adds to the intrigue surrounding his future endeavours in the Caribbean music scene.

Kartel, who has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, in an interview with Jamaica’s TVJ recently stated that SVG was among countries he would consider for the best possible treatment.

The dancehall star arrived in St. Vincent on Friday night in a private jet following his departure from Jamaica on Friday evening. His fiance and others accompanied him.

Kartel posted a message on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, saying, “First day Vincy Workout, one word…HARD!” … but mi nuh know wah name, give up.”

First day Vincy Workout 😰 one word…HARD!… but mi nuh know wah name give up! pic.twitter.com/gkXVvfZoNR — Vybz Kartel (@Vybz_Official) August 17, 2024

The Dancehall star was released from prison after serving nearly 13 years for a murder conviction.

The Court of Appeal ruled against a retrial, citing various factors, including juror misconduct. Kartel is set to get back on stage in December with his Caribbean Tour.