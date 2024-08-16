‘Time Is Precious’: Vybz Kartel Urges Fans to Avoid Negative Energy

Jamaican dancehall Vybz Kartel says, Time is precious. Don’t play with it, and stay as far away from bad energy as possible.

Vybz Kartel, a dancehall star, served nearly 13 years in prison for a murder conviction, following which the Court of Appeal ruled against a retrial, citing a variety of factors, including juror misconduct.

In an interview, Kartel told Jamaica’s TVJ that would have been one of the biggest lessons 13 years in prison would have taught him.

“Time is precious. Don’t play with it. Sometimes, you don’t have to do anything; you can just be on a corner with your school friend and not know your school friend is a gunman. So as much as you can, stay away from negative energy.”

When asked if he had political affiliations, the king of dancehall said,

“Well, one thing I know, if I run for MP, I can’t lose; I am sure about that.”

