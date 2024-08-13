Gaza Nation Braces for Vybz Kartel’s December Caribbean Shows

Gaza Nation, Get Ready, as Vybz Kartel prepares to take the stage after a 13-year absence. The shows are expected to pull tens of thousands of Kartel Starve fans.

In an interview with Jamaica’s TVJ, the King of the Dancehall revealed that the shows will take place in December.

Kartel mentioned that the shows are expected to take place in Jamaica, Trinidad, and the Bahamas; they are currently in negotiations for Greanda and Barbados.

Kartel also told TVJ that there are artiste he would love to see on stage alongside him. Check out the video below.

Video Credit TVJ