Wadie Simon charged with murder in KCCU shooting incident

Security Guard with Murder in Kingstown Incident

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has formally charged 60-year-old Security Guard, Mr. Wadie Simon of Brighton, with the murder of Mr. Shernard Gloster, aged 47, of Keartons, Barrouallie.

The charge was laid on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at the Major Crime Unit, Police Headquarters in Kingstown. Preliminary investigations indicate that on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at approximately 12:35 p.m., an altercation occurred between Mr. Simon, who was on duty as a security guard, and Mr. Gloster at the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) Kingstown Office. During the incident, Mr. Simon allegedly discharged his firearm, fatally wounding Mr. Gloster. A medical practitioner pronounced Mr. Gloster dead at the scene.

Officers from the Crime Scene Unit and the Major Crime Unit processed the scene, and Mr. Simon was subsequently taken into custody.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, July 10, 2025 determined the cause of death as exsanguination due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

Mr. Simon was arraigned before the Serious Offences Court on Friday, July 11, 2025, where he was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge. The case was adjourned to Tuesday 22nd July 2025, for a status update on the investigation and to set a date for the preliminary inquiry. Simon was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison.

The RSVGPF extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Gloster during this difficult time and expresses gratitude to the public for their cooperation throughout the investigation.