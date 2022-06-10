Wake: Black Girls’ Insurrection coming to SVG in July

Wake: Black Girls’ Insurrection

The producers of the upcoming stage play Wake: Black Girls’ Insurrection are urging citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to WAKE UP! Nisha Hope of HOPE Creative Events and Consultancy is pleased to help bring the production, which is written by Zenna Lewis, David ‘Darkie Williams and Jaykel Mars to life. She believes this play and its message are not only timely but needed.

On Saturday, July 9th 2022, the Russell Auditoriums’ doors will open at 7 pm to theatre enthusiasts from an unforeseen hiatus. Directed by Jaykel Mars, Wake: Black Girls’ Insurrection is a devised theatrical production which endeavours to explore and mount the realities of Vincentian women (in the irony of what is “post-colonial” St. Vincent).

It is highly visual theatre combining movement, storytelling, and choreography to stimulate social and political awareness of the status, treatment, and pleas of the Vincentian women, by Vincentian women for Vincentian women.

This vanguard performance embraces the collaboration of a vibrant mix of young and veteran Vincentian creative practitioners as well as the talented and creative Musical Director Otto Essien from Nigeria. The producers are pleased to create a space for experienced, new, and emerging Vincentian talents to produce visceral and ambitious theatre crafted to inspire, move, and entertain- Vincentian theatre fit for a world stage.

The partners of this production are PRAVDA Solutions Inc, Small Acts of Kindness Project and The Believers Club. Other partners are welcomed, whether corporate or private entities in realizing the vision – to advocate for the end of violence against women in the Vincentian society. Out of respect for our actors and audiences, we have rated this production PG13, children under 5 years old are NOT allowed to view this production. Tickets are available at the Peace Memorial Hall and from members of the cast and crew.