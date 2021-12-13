WANTED NOEL “ WOODS” “BYNOE” MC DONALD

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into several reports of Deception, where the subject a Vincentian national is a person of interest.
Address: Stubbs, Victoria Village
Occupation: Mechanic Build: Slim
Height: 5’ 6” Chin: Round
Lips: Thick Nose: Small
Eyes: Brown Hair: Short Negroid
Face: Long
Complexion: Brown
The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 456-1339 or 457-1211 ext. 4814 or Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4839.