WANTED NOEL “ WOODS” “BYNOE” MC DONALD

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into several reports of Deception, where the subject a Vincentian national is a person of interest.

Address: Stubbs, Victoria Village

Occupation: Mechanic Build: Slim

Height: 5’ 6” Chin: Round

Lips: Thick Nose: Small

Eyes: Brown Hair: Short Negroid

Face: Long

Complexion: Brown

The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 456-1339 or 457-1211 ext. 4814 or Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4839.