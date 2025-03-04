Warehouse Operator Vacancy at Sandy Lane Yacht Club: Apply Now

Nestled in the heart of the Grenadines lies Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences, a world-class marina with luxurious accommodations, waterside dining and rejuvenating leisure facilities.  The property is seeking to recruit a conscientious, detail-oriented Warehouse Operator.

Job Summary:

The Warehouse Operator is responsible for safeguarding, managing, organizing and reporting of all inventories stocked.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Accountable for safeguarding and securing of all inventories and access to same.
  • Ensuring that all warehouse areas are kept clean, organized in a tidy manner, in line with best practice.
  • Ensure proper labelling and storage (FIFO) protocols are in place and in line with best practice.
  • Ensure all inventories – releases and issues are duly authorized and properly documented.
  • Liaise with operations to ensure food is stored in accordance with health and safety requirements.
  • Daily recording of chillers, freezer and wine storage temperature readings and reporting of any issues as required.
  • Daily email reporting of stock position.
  • Preparation of various related reports.
  • Identifying and implementing efficiency measures at the warehouse.

Knowledge, Skills, and Experience:

  • At least 1-year previous experience working in a similar capacity is preferred.
  • Excellent understanding of warehouse management procedures.
  • Proficient knowledge of inventory management and inventory controls.
  • Familiar with inventory management software.
  • Ability to read and interpret invoices and packing slips.
  • Exhibits familiarity with proper warehouse and storeroom safety procedures.
  • Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures with an emphasis on inventory controls and movement.

It is a requirement that the candidate must have a flexible working style as weekends, public holidays and the ability to work extended hours are required.  To apply, please submit your resume to:

The Human Resources Manager

Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences

Email: [email protected]

To reach us on or before March 16, 2025

