Warehouse Operator Vacancy at Sandy Lane Yacht Club: Apply Now

Nestled in the heart of the Grenadines lies Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences, a world-class marina with luxurious accommodations, waterside dining and rejuvenating leisure facilities. The property is seeking to recruit a conscientious, detail-oriented Warehouse Operator.
Job Summary:
The Warehouse Operator is responsible for safeguarding, managing, organizing and reporting of all inventories stocked.
Key Responsibilities:
- Accountable for safeguarding and securing of all inventories and access to same.
- Ensuring that all warehouse areas are kept clean, organized in a tidy manner, in line with best practice.
- Ensure proper labelling and storage (FIFO) protocols are in place and in line with best practice.
- Ensure all inventories – releases and issues are duly authorized and properly documented.
- Liaise with operations to ensure food is stored in accordance with health and safety requirements.
- Daily recording of chillers, freezer and wine storage temperature readings and reporting of any issues as required.
- Daily email reporting of stock position.
- Preparation of various related reports.
- Identifying and implementing efficiency measures at the warehouse.
Knowledge, Skills, and Experience:
- At least 1-year previous experience working in a similar capacity is preferred.
- Excellent understanding of warehouse management procedures.
- Proficient knowledge of inventory management and inventory controls.
- Familiar with inventory management software.
- Ability to read and interpret invoices and packing slips.
- Exhibits familiarity with proper warehouse and storeroom safety procedures.
- Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures with an emphasis on inventory controls and movement.
It is a requirement that the candidate must have a flexible working style as weekends, public holidays and the ability to work extended hours are required. To apply, please submit your resume to:
The Human Resources Manager
Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences
Email: [email protected]
To reach us on or before March 16, 2025