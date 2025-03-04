Warehouse Operator Vacancy at Sandy Lane Yacht Club: Apply Now

Nestled in the heart of the Grenadines lies Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences, a world-class marina with luxurious accommodations, waterside dining and rejuvenating leisure facilities. The property is seeking to recruit a conscientious, detail-oriented Warehouse Operator.

Job Summary:

The Warehouse Operator is responsible for safeguarding, managing, organizing and reporting of all inventories stocked.

Key Responsibilities:

Accountable for safeguarding and securing of all inventories and access to same.

Ensuring that all warehouse areas are kept clean, organized in a tidy manner, in line with best practice.

Ensure proper labelling and storage (FIFO) protocols are in place and in line with best practice.

Ensure all inventories – releases and issues are duly authorized and properly documented.

Liaise with operations to ensure food is stored in accordance with health and safety requirements.

Daily recording of chillers, freezer and wine storage temperature readings and reporting of any issues as required.

Daily email reporting of stock position.

Preparation of various related reports.

Identifying and implementing efficiency measures at the warehouse.

Knowledge, Skills, and Experience:

At least 1-year previous experience working in a similar capacity is preferred.

Excellent understanding of warehouse management procedures.

Proficient knowledge of inventory management and inventory controls.

Familiar with inventory management software.

Ability to read and interpret invoices and packing slips.

Exhibits familiarity with proper warehouse and storeroom safety procedures.

Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures with an emphasis on inventory controls and movement.

It is a requirement that the candidate must have a flexible working style as weekends, public holidays and the ability to work extended hours are required. To apply, please submit your resume to:

The Human Resources Manager

Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences

Email: [email protected]

To reach us on or before March 16, 2025