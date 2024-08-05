Watch Party in SVG as Shafiqua Maloney Aims for Gold in Paris

The Arnos Vale Complex and Heritage Square will host a watch party today as Vincentian Atlethe Shafiqua Maloney competes for the top spot in the 800m at the Paris Olympics.

Maloney secured second place in the semi-finals on Sunday.

The Prime Ministerial Advisory Committee on Youth and the Education and Sports Department are organizing the Watch Party, which will start at 12 p.m. Eastern Caribbean time.

A watch party is when people watch a broadcast event together, such as a sports game or the results of an election, often in a public place.