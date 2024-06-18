Homicide investigation in Fernside, Kingstown

School’s watchman is St. Vincent’s latest murder victim

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a homicide involving an adult male. The body was discovered on June 18, 2024, on the premises of the School for Special Needs at Fernside, Kingstown. The deceased was later identified as Gary Glasgow from Rose Place, Kingstown, and is believed to be in his late 40s.

Preliminary reports indicate that Mr. Glasgow was found lying on his back with what appeared to be a slashed throat. He served as the school’s watchman.

The RSVGPF is dedicated to uncovering the details surrounding this tragic incident and bringing those responsible to justice. We appeal to the public for assistance and encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward. Please contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, or visit any police station.

If you wish to provide information anonymously, please inform officers when making your report. Rest assured; the police will ensure that all appropriate measures are taken to receive the information while maintaining your anonymity.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Glasgow during this difficult time.