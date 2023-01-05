Wayne Smart: Search continues in Grenada for missing Canadian

Wayne Smart, a Canadian man who is 49 years old and has been missing since December 11, 2022, is still being looked for.

Smart was on vacation in Grenada when reports surfaced, including a police posting, that he was missing.

“On December 11, 2022, Mr. Smart vanished after leaving his dwelling. He is roughly 5’8″ tall, thin, and has a dark skin tone”, the police posting said.

Meanwhile, recent reports circulating indicate that the Grenada police have intensified their investigation into this matter.