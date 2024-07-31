“We Are Not Going to Allow a Civil War in Venezuela,” Maduro

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, during a press conference from the Hall of Ayacucho blamed the Comanditos organized by the extreme right, to try to undermine the peace and order of the country through violence.

In particular, the president pointed to Maria Corina Machado and González Urrutia as leaders of the extreme right and main sponsors and spokesmen of violence and vandalism.

According to the president, the Comanditos are responsible for attacking 3,600 leaders of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

“We are not going to allow a civil war in Venezuela,” the dignitary said.

“We want everything to remain constitutional. We don’t want to go into other forms of revolution. I say this solemnly from the political power. We want to continue on the path that Chavez has laid out, but if US imperialism and fascist criminals force us not tremble to call the people to a new revolution with other characteristics», he said.

Nicolás Maduro added that “the people know it. But if the empire wants to advance its criminal plan, we will defend our homeland. We will protect and defend an entire people”.

The things I have done have been to protect the worker, the worker, the merchant, the people on the street to live in peace and quiet. “I want to thank the people’s power, the police forces, the National Guard, the military forces because Venezuela is at peace at this time,” he said.

The criminals, trained, charged, drugged, added the president while blaming Elon Musk, Jair Bolsonaro, Javier Milei, Daniel Noboa, Nayib Bukele, Spanish party Vox and the murderous drug traffickers of Colombia ex-presidents Iván Duque and Álvaro Uribe.

«They wanted a hecatomb», said Maduro. We negotiate in good faith with the US. and they were taking advantage, he reported, while he said that 80 percent of the migrants we accepted would return, coming from Chile and Peru. They returned to the country 15 days ago and many are involved in the violent actions.

“The Bolivarian revolution is peaceful electoral but not unarmed. The Bolivarian Revolution has roots, it has people and it has military personnel”, insisted the head of state.