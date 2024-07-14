Wealthy homeowner pledges $15M for cleanup efforts in Southern Grenadines

A wealthy homeowner in the north of Canouan has pledged US $15 million towards the recovery process in the Southern Grenadines, which was delayed by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Gonsalves stated on Sunday that the clean in Canouan as of Friday was around 60%.

According to Gonsalves, the affluent individual, who owns a villa in the North and has no affiliation with the developers there, is financing the cleanup in Canouan and has allocated resources for purposes beyond the cleanup.

“He’s working very closely with the structure that the state has set up. He has pledged 15 million USD to this effort. He doesn’t want any publicity at all.

“He has already paid 2.5 million USD into the Canouan Development Trust Fund. He’s going to do about $10 million in Canouan and about $5 million in Union Island,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves said he took the wealthy man to Union Island so that he could see what was happening there, and he was sure that once he saw what was happening, he was going to enhance his generosity.

Gonsalves said the wealthy homeowner was actually born in Trinidad to a distinguished English family and made his money in England.

“He served in the British Army as an SAS and in the elite unit of the UK armed forces,” Gonsalves said.