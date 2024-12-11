Wealthy student wants sex with 1,000 men In 24 hours

Because Lily, 23, has set herself the target – please brace yourselves here – of breaking a world record by sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours. Yes, a thousand.

Lily Phillips, 23, made £2,000 in the first 24 hours of launching her account on OnlyFans.

She has set herself the target of breaking a world record by sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours

All of which will be filmed and livestreamed via her account on OnlyFans (the adults-only online content provider) for her 36,000 subscribers to enjoy.

She has advertised it online with a picture of herself looking particularly fetching in a white lace camisole top accompanied by the strapline – ‘1,000 men in 24 hours. Male talent casting call. 18+ only. Location TBC.’ And, apparently, the men are flooding in.

‘I dreamed it up with my assistant. I can’t wait… it’s very exciting. It will be a world record. A real challenge!’ she says, as if we’re talking about climbing Everest.

‘Imagine getting that far and not making the thousand!’ exclaims Lily.

Before we go any further – and probably it’s a bit late already – I should issue a health warning.

This piece is not for the faint-hearted. Or anyone with any remotely moral views on sex, fidelity, modesty, normality or holding anything back. And perhaps not for anyone with a Gen Z daughter and already worrying about their sexual hinterland. Or, for that matter, a son. Because, obviously, it takes two to tango. Or, in this case, a thousand.

But it is real. Horrifyingly real.

So real, that in late October Lily did a practice run – 101 men in 24 hours in a two-bedroom apartment in Chelsea, central London, that she’d rented on Airbnb.

‘That was a little warm-up – to limber up for the big one. Like doing a 10k before the marathon,’ she says. ‘And it is like a marathon! I carb-loaded the night before with a huge bowl of pasta.

‘It’s really tiring. Not just physically, but mentally – I like to be chatty and chirpy – to help them feel relaxed, because a lot of them are very nervous. It was a huge success, but I was so tired afterwards. I celebrated with a Nando’s and then slept solidly for 14 hours.’

If you’re reeling as you read on, it’s not surprising.

Talking to Lily is like bobbing into a parallel universe where everything is upside down. Where Gen Z bodies are for sale like sweets. Sex is nothing more than a numbers game. And parents – even grandparents, apparently – are ‘very supportive’. Lily’s mum is even her ‘head of finance’, for goodness’ sake.

Meanwhile, Lily herself, a bubbly, beautiful, articulate and immaculately mannered girl, chatters on and on in exactly the same perky tone as she did about her family Christmas, or her beloved dog Maggie – about how she graduated from posting sneaky peeks to full-blown porn on her hugely lucrative OnlyFans account. How she earns over six figures a month and employs a eight staff – all women. And how the only way to achieve the thousand will be with a human conveyor belt.

‘Ideally, we’ll do it in a big warehouse with two doors. I’m hoping a couple of seconds each at most – and on their way!’ she says in her sweet, girly voice, as if we’re talking about a gym work out.

For years now, we have been warned of the ‘pornification’ of society thanks to endless, free, online sites such as Pornhub, which tempt in young teens and give them a warped idea of sex.

Then in 2016, OnlyFans popped up in Essex and changed the landscape. Unlike porn sites, it is an online platform where ‘creators’ insist they are in control, charging followers a base subscription fee to look at their content, and then offering more explicit, ‘a la carte’ – usually, but not always, sexual content – through ‘tips’. The more you pay, the more you see.

It took off like a rocket.

Today the site has 305million users and over 4.1million ‘creatives’ – and in 2023 it generated a record $6.6billion (£5.2billion), of which the company takes 20 per cent. The creatives get the rest.

Which means that some – a teeny percentage, and mostly porn stars, rappers and pop stars – are making millions.

But not the rest, who are mostly young women who cite ‘female empowerment’ and ‘feminism’ as they sell photos and videos of, well, pretty much anything that will grab someone’s attention, in the hope of striking gold.

Just like Lily. ‘You have to stand out with unique content. You have to be different,’ she explains, as if we’re talking about coming up with a fun new TikTok dance. ‘Because there are so many people on OnlyFans.’

Hence the record attempt. All of which feels quite a stretch from her ‘picture perfect childhood’ in that pretty village near Derby where, as a little girl, she dreamt of running a wedding dress shop.

So how on earth are we sitting here today? What happened? How can she talk chirpily about having sex with 1,000 men as if it’s completely normal?