Weather Alert: Moderate Shower Activity Expected on Thursday

A shearline will generate cloudy conditions during this forecast period and breezy conditions will persist. On Wednesday, occasional cloudy and breezy conditions will be accompanied by scattered showers.

The chance of moderate shower activity increases on Thursday while on Friday a reduction in intensity is forecast.

Moderate to fresh (~20 to 35km/h) east north-easterly trades are currently crossing our islands, shifting to south easterly on Wednesday with higher gusts. Seas will remain moderate in open water ranging between 1.5m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells.

Slight Saharan dust haze concentrations are crossing our islands and could increase on Thursday, further reducing visibility and air quality across our islands.