In its 72-hour outlook, the St Vincent Meteorological Office reports moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will cause light to moderate showers today.

By nightfall, model guidance indicates deteriorating weather conditions due to a more favourable mid-to-upper atmosphere. Therefore, shower activity is expected to increase in frequency and intensity into early Saturday.

During this time, residents near rivers and streams, as well as in areas prone to flash flooding, should remain vigilant

After that, the Atlantic High-Pressure System will re-establish across the islands, resulting in mostly fair weather into early next week.

Easterly winds ranging between 20 km/h to 35 km/h along with gusty winds near 40 km/h during the passage of the tropical wave are predicted.

Seas are currently being agitated by wind speeds and should remain moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-1.5m on the western coasts and between 2.0m-2.3m on the east coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above-normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds, especially on eastern coasts

The layer of Saharan dust haze is forecast to move out of the area by Sunday, allowing for improved visibility and air quality.