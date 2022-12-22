Weed Nuns, ‘Sisters of the Valley’, put faith in cannabis

Marijuana is a religion for a group of women who live in a commune in a rural region of California close to Yosemite.

The Weed Nuns, also known as the self-described “Sisters of the Valley,” are a group of feminist healers who cultivate, harvest, and create their own line of cannabis products.

They don’t adhere to a recognized religion, but rather dress according to customs derived from the ancient Beguines and advocate for the therapeutic benefits of marijuana for the body and soul.

Eight years ago, Sister Kate Meeusen founded the enclave after being involved with the Occupy movement.

She claimed she bought the rural home and farm in Merced County to start a new age order of nuns because she wanted to empower women who were interested in healing.

The sisters now transport Cannabidiol (CBD) products, lauded for its therapeutic characteristics, around the world via their website in addition to marijuana items marketed locally.

A tropical salve that relieves sore joints is their best-selling item.

Currently, there are six nuns living and working there; their numbers change as the growing season progresses and women travel from as far away as New Zealand to reside there.

Additionally, they have grown internationally, opening new chapters in Sweden, Mexico, and Brazil.

Source : Associated Press