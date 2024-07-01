A few showers are likely across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight. As unstable conditions cross the islands, increasing cloud cover is expected during Friday evening.

Light-moderate rain and pockets of moderate-heavy showers with thunderstorm activity can be expected across SVG during Friday night and over the weekend…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution. Saharan dust concentrations could create slight-haze across our area by Sunday evening.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands vary between north-east and east south-east in some locations, with occasional gusts near 30km/h. A general increase in wind speeds can be expected during Sunday night, with fresh (30 – 35km/h) breeze.

Sea conditions across SVG are slight in open water, with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and up to 1.2m east of our islands. Swell heights are expected to gradually rise, with slight-moderate (0.5m – 1.5m) sea conditions across SVG by Friday.

An area of low pressure east of the Leeward Islands is disorganized with a low (20-30%) chance of development…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.