Weekend Weather: Dry Skies Give Way to Isolated Showers

Dry and stable conditions continue across islands, with a chance of brief isolated showers. Cloud patches are likely to bring a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines during Sunday. Saharan dust concentrations could create a film/slight haze across our area at times.

Moderate (~25km/h) breeze across our islands are expected to increase (~30km/h) overnight, occasionally ranging 35 – 40km/h over the weekend. Wind directions could vary from east southeast to easterly in some locations, turning east northeasterly by late Saturday.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and 1.5m east of our islands. Tonight, swell heights are expected to start rising and occasional northerly swells are expected across SVG during Friday and Saturday.

Gusty winds could agitate seas during Sunday, with heights ranging (1.8m – 2.5m) …Small-craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds.