Weekly market of $20,000 in dasheen secured for Marriaqua farmers

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, disclosed that a weekly market for $20,000 worth of dasheen has been arranged throughout the country.

He said this market for dasheen is in addition to previous moves by traffickers.

“The local food terminal markets are linked to regional and international food terminal markets, and we were able to observe approximately 20 farmers sell their produce to the facility and export it, and the farmers have been paid, they received just under $20,000 for the first shipment”.

Caesar said this was a test run, and there has been a request for weekly shipments.

According to Caesar, the company secured a market on a weekly basis for $20,000 worth of dasheen for farmers in Marriaqua and surrounding areas.

According to Caesar, approximately sixty farmers were paid a little under $80,000 at the food terminal market in that area on Tuesday.