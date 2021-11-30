Mega Election in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

The Chavez Party swept in 88% of the country. The following map shows the distribution of the Great Patriotic Pole –“Gran Polo Patriótico”- (GPP) which is the coalition of revolutionary parties; the red color shows the states where the Bolivarian Revolution won the elections for governors.The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Dr. Pedro Calzadilla, presented on Monday, November 2nd the second official bulletin on the regional and municipal elections held on November 21st. With the transmission of 99.20 percent of the ballots, the participation of 42.26 percent of the citizens eligible to vote was registered.

Out of the 23 Governorships in dispute, 21 positions are irreversibly awarded and are distributed as follows: 18 for the Gran Polo Patriótico (GPP) alliance, two for the Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) and one for another party.

Regarding the 335 Mayorships in dispute, the chief rector of the CNE informed that 322 could be called, of which 205 correspond to the GPP, 59 to the MUD and 37 to the so-called Alianza Democrática and 21 to other political groupings.

A total of 21,159,846 Venezuelans were summoned to vote in the regional and municipal elections to elect representatives to 3,082 public offices. In these elections, 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators and more than 2,471 councilmembers were in dispute.

This Friday indigenous communities hold elections

This Friday, November 26, indigenous peoples and communities exercise their right to vote to elect 69 councilors and 8 legislators in the states of Amazonas, Anzoátegui, Apure, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas, Sucre and Zulia. Tania D´Amelio, the rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE), who is directly accompanying the process together with International Observers said that 74 voting centers are operational in the 8 states of the country where ethnic peoples will elect their indigenous representatives to state legislative councils and municipal councils. D’Amelio indicated that in the federal entities that were established as indigenous electoral districts, a legislator will be elected to the Legislative Council, with their respective alternate, and a councilor to the Municipal Council and their respective alternate.

Barinas awaits vote recount to proclaim governor

The population of the state of Barinas is waiting for the official result of the November 21 elections to adjudicate the position of governor, which is being disputed between Argenis Chávez (GPP) and Freddy Superlano (MUD). Alexis Corredor, rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE), explained that despite the fact that the result is irreversible due to the narrow margin between the two candidates, one of the parties requested a vote recount. “At the request and complying with the establishment of our regulations that the Electoral Boards are responsible for the adjudication and proclamation, we decided that it would be an issue that would be worked on directly in the state,” Corredor said. For his part, Argenis Chávez sent a message to the entire population to keep calm and tranquility, and to ignore the calls for destabilization by the opposition. While Superlano, in the evening hours of this Thursday, ordered the people to go out to the streets to demand the results of the elections.

Yulimar Rojas is Nominated for Best Athlete of the Year

This Venezuelan woman, who holds the world record for women’s triple jump, is an Olympic champion, a two-time World Champion, and two-time World Indoor Champion. The International Athletics Federation announced that the Venezuelan athlete, Yulimar Rojas, winner of a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, heads the five finalists nominated for the World Female Athlete of the Year, at the 2021 World Athletics Awards.

This 26-year-old athlete, who holds the world record for women’s triple jump, is an Olympic champion, a two-time World Champion (2017 London and 2019 Doha), and two-time World Indoor Champion (2016 Portland and 2018 Birmingham). Raised in a deprived area of ​​Venezuela, she was successful in other sports as a teenager but could not continue to practice due to lack of facilities. She holds both women’s triple jump world records: her personal best of 15.67 m (the world record) was set during the 2020 Olympics on August 1, as her final jump in the final round. She also holds the indoor world record of 15.43 m. Since 2014, she has held, and continued to beat, Venezuelan national records in triple jump and long jump. On Nov. 2, Rojas received the award for Best Athlete of the Year in Spain during the 2020-2021 Women’s Sports Brand Awards ceremony held at the Westin Palace hotel.

Ministry of Tourism presents promotional campaign for FITVEN 2021

From the Amazonas room of the Ministry of Popular Power for Tourism, the minister Ali Padrón presented the campaign that will govern the International Tourism Fair of Venezuela (Fitven) 2021 that will be held in the Military Circle of Mamo, La Guaira state from December 14 to 16. During the event, the minister stressed that with these actions it is intended to make Venezuela a power in tourism, changing the vision to go from the rentier oil economy to the one that favored outbound tourism to the productive export economy that benefits the development of national and receptive tourism.

Likewise, he announced that in this edition Cuba, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and Iran will participate as invited countries and 16 face-to-face countries with cultural and culinary activities and presentation of destinations; as well as participating in the Business Roundtable, forums and seminars related to the motto established by the World Tourism Organization “Growth with inclusive development” such as crypt economics and sustainable tourism. Padrón informed those entrepreneurs in the tourism sector who want to sign up for business rounds and participate in Fitven 2021, they can go to www.mintur.gob.ve

President Nicolás Maduro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel attend the Inauguration of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center in Cuba.

The Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros attended this Thursday the inauguration of the Fidel Castro Center, in Havana, along with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and Fidel’s brother, Raúl, as well like other authorities of the Antillean Island. Thus, heartfelt tributes are paid to the 5 years after the sowing of the Cuban revolutionary leader, Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz, whose legacy will be reflected in the new Cultural Center, as a contribution to humanity and the struggle of the peoples who yesterday and today defend their sovereignty and independence, and they walk the paths of the Revolution against the imperial claims of hegemonic domination in this XXI century.

The guiding center for research on the thought and figure of the historical leader of the Revolution, includes exhibition rooms, libraries, meeting rooms, galleries, amphitheatre, bookstore, printing press and an extensive garden.

Venezuela will participate in the 1stmeeting of Ibero-American Foreign Ministers in the Dominican Republic.

This Friday, the Minister of Popular Power for Foreign Relations, Félix Plasencia, held a meeting with his counterpart from the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares, in the Dominican Republic, in order to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral sphere. The Venezuelan Foreign Minister said: “We had a cordial working breakfast in Santo Domingo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares. It was a frank and sincere dialogue on how to strengthen our bilateral relations and deepen our cooperation at the multilateral level”.

This meeting was held to participate in the 1st meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, in view of the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit, which will have as its motto “Together towards a just and sustainable Ibero-America”.

Sons and daughters of Bolívar raised the Flag in the Popular Civic Military Rebellion of 1992

Venezuela was the product of that Bolivarian hurricane and of a Popular Civic Military Rebellion, where the sons and daughters of Simón Bolívar raised the Tricolor Flag together with the commander Hugo Chávez, on November 27, 1992. William Fariñas, the deputy to the National Assembly (AN) through an interview conducted on the program “Café en la Mañana”, broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión informed: “Today we remember our commander Hugo Chávez and all the glorious patriots of February 4 and the Rebellion of November 27, in which the Venezuelan people were born with the Bolivarian Armed Forces, full of that spirit, dream and the sacred fire that is the homeland like the ideals of Simón Bolívar, where we were moving towards the loss of the identity of the Venezuelan people”.

This event marked a before and after in the history of the Bolivarian Revolution, for which it prepared the way for a new stage of policies and social improvements, it would begin with the later president Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, who came to lead the country in 1998.

Venavega ship transports more than 12 thousand tons of granulated urea for the Sowing Plan 2021-2022

The ship Manuel Gual of the “Corporación Venezolana de Navegación, S.A. (Venavega)” docked this Thursday in Puerto Cabello, Carabobo state, with more than 12,900 metric tons of granulated urea, a fertilizer used in the Carabobo 200 Bicentennial Planting Plan. The Great Mission Transportation Venezuela, through “Venavega”, undertakes from the Anzoátegui state the transport of this fertilizer that has nutrients for the recovery of land, reinforcing its fertility to be cultivated, the Corporation’s press release released. With the maritime transport of this item, costs are reduced and time is saved for the benefit of our farmers, who work hand in hand with the State agencies for the construction of the Venezuela Power.

Venezuela strengthens the fight for the Elimination of Violence against Women

The people of Venezuela and the institutions of the National Government maintain the fight for a life free of violence against women and girls and this November 25 they raise their voices to join the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to prevent and eradicate these manifestations of abuse and aggression against them. Commander Hugo Chávez described the Revolution as a feminist, placed Venezuelan women on many of the battle fronts, created a Ministry of Popular Power for Women and Gender Equality, as well as legal and juridical instruments to enforce the rights of the Venezuelans. As part of Chávez’s legacy, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, has strengthened the battle for gender equality, devised social programs not only for the protection of women, but also to boost their economic independence.

Among the programs that are currently providing care are: the Humanized Delivery Plan, which guarantees a respected pregnancy and delivery, and the Breastfeeding Plan is joined, which is the accompaniment of the mother in the process, promoting human milk as the main food in the first months of life. In the area of ​​women’s economic independence, there is the Women’s Bank, the “Soy Mujer” Program, among other institutions and an entity for accessing microcredits for women entrepreneurs in the country. In the Organic Law for Labor, women are guaranteed job immobility during the 9 months of pregnancy and two years after childbirth.

Venezuelan people and friends of the world celebrate 59th birthday of President Nicolás Maduro, driver of victories

A native of Caracas, born on November 23 in the San Pedro parish, the fourth child and only son of Teresa de Jesús Moros and Nicolás Maduro García, grew up and developed in the bosom of a home full of family love, was formed and Forged in the social struggle, today he is the President of the Republic and Driver of Victories of the Bolivarian Revolution, his name is Nicolás Maduro Moros. From the age of 12, Nicolás Maduro joined the ranks of the Ruptura political movement, combining his militant activity with the classes he received at the José Ávalos High School, located in El Valle. Years later he joined the Socialist League, further strengthening the social formation that came from home.

In the 90s, this young boy began working as a driver in the Caracas Metro, where he was a member of the Board of Directors and founder of the Caracas Metro Union (Sitrameca). This man of the people has been a key piece for the continuation of the Bolivarian Revolution, today at 59 years of age he leads Venezuela with wisdom and passion, fulfilling the legacy of Commander Chávez, therefore the Venezuelan people celebrate his day with messages full of support and commitment.

Venezuela commemorates 201 years of the Trujillo Treaties

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro commemorated the 201 years since the signing of the Armistice and the Treaty of Regularization of the War between Spain and Colombia, a document in which the kingdom of Spain recognizes the force of the Liberation Army and the “Man of Difficulties” in the War of Independence.

On November 26, 1820, as agreed, this day in Santa Ana in Trujillo the Armistice and the Treaty of Regularization of the War between Spain and Colombia were signed, both nations represented by Pablo Morillo and Simón Bolívar, respectively. In this regard, the Liberator himself said that this Treaty “is worthy of the soul of Sucre”, by which from now on “war will be waged between Spain and Colombia as civilized peoples do.” Although the Armistice was broken before the deadline, it served to refresh the troops, train them, dress them and give them new energy for the fight that continued and led to the battle of Carabobo.

Mapoyo 1st language entered on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014

The Mapoyo indigenous language of Venezuela became on November 25, 2014, the first to enter the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, decreed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco, for its acronym in English), to protect the oral tradition of this aboriginal people. The Mapoyo language has its origins in the 19th century, when a large indigenous community inhabited an area of ​​the savannah belt between the Cariño channel and the Villacoa river, in the Cedeño municipality, Bolívar state. Currently, the use of this language is in a state of extinction, due to the large group of speakers, only less than 300 people remain – which belong to 55 families, where the majority of them predominate the elderly.

The Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez planted the vindication of human values, as well as in Venezuela he achieved great sovereignty in all cultural diversity, which was made visible to the world when the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was declared to the Dancing Devils of Corpus Christi de Venezuela, then the Parranda de San Pedro de Guatire and Guarenas and finally the oral tradition of the Mapoyo People.

Venezuelan musicians set record for world’s largest orchestra

Last week, close to 12,000 musicians from the orchestra gave a 12-minute performance of Tchaikovsky’s Slavonic March in the courtyard of the Venezuelan Military Academy to break the record. Venezuela’s National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras has set the Guinness record for the world’s largest orchestra, the country’s government announced on Saturday. The performers were brought together by the country’s publicly funded “El Sistema” program.

The announcement came during a broadcast that showed Guinness World Records expert Susana Reyes announcing that the musicians successfully set a new record by playing Tchaikovsky’s “Slavonic March” for more than five minutes.