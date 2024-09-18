West St. George Secondary Celebrates 20th Anniversary: A Beacon of Education in the West

The West St. George Secondary School proudly celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday, September 16th, 2024, under the theme “A Rare Torch Shining from the West.”

The school, established in 2004, has emerged as a vital center of education for the community. Originally conceived as a remedial school for students struggling in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), West St. George Secondary has become a testament to dedication and hard work.

Speaking at the celebration, Area Representative and Minister of Education, Hon. Curtis King, acknowledged the challenges faced in the school’s early years. He noted that the school’s initial mission was to cater to students who needed additional support following the CPEA.

Minister King commended the school’s first principal, Ms. Alinda Hypolite (2004-2008), and the dedicated staff for their instrumental role in achieving a remarkable 59.4% pass rate in the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams by 2009. This accomplishment placed the school at an impressive No. 11 out of 22 secondary schools on the island.

West St. George Secondary continues its upward trajectory. The school boasts a recent 2024 CXC pass rate of 63.68%. Minister King also highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic education, showcasing their successful agriculture and poultry programs. He congratulated the staff and students on this significant milestone and encouraged them to continue nurturing the future generation.

Ms. Alinda Hypolite, the school’s first principal, reminisced about the school’s unique beginnings, with a small staff and students who faced significant learning challenges. Recognizing that many students struggled with basic reading skills, Ms. Hypolite said she implemented a strong focus on the English language and spelling. She expressed her pride in witnessing the school’s consistent improvement in CXC performance over the years. Ms. Hypolite offered words of encouragement to the current staff and students, urging them to persevere through challenges and strive for excellence.

The ceremony recognized individuals who played a pivotal role in the school’s development over the past 20 years. The event featured lively entertainment from students showcasing their musical and dance talents. Former students also shared their experiences and achievements, reminding everyone of the transformative power of education.