Western Air makes emergency landing after take-off in Bahamas

This morning, a Western Air flight between Nassau and Freeport, Bahamas, had to make an emergency landing right after takeoff because the nose landing gear wouldn’t go all the way back.

The airline said that the captain of flight 701, which was an Embraer 145, got a signal that his nose landing gear was not fully retracted.

“After finishing their climbing sequence and making sure everything was in order, they made a few low approaches so that the Tower (and team members on the ground) could see where their landing gears were. “Once they said that the landing gear seemed to be down and locked, they landed safely,” the airline said.

Western Air said that none of the passengers were hurt, and most of them chose to go to Freeport on a later flight.