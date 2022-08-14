WestJet reinstates Sun Routes for winter 2022

On 8 August, WestJet celebrated the return of 17 sun routes to its network this winter, including Cuba, Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Puerto Vallarta.
For Canadians and communities across the airline’s network, the returned routes offer enhanced connectivity and vacation options.
Caribbean, Mexico, Central American Restarts:
|Route
|Restart Date
|Peak Frequency
|Operated By
|Calgary – Belize City
|November 18, 2022
|1x Weekly
|WestJet
|Calgary – Nassau
|November 26, 2022
|1x weekly
|WestJet
|Calgary – Varadero
|November 5, 2022
|1x Weekly
|WestJet
|Comox – Puerto Vallarta
|November 5, 2022
|1x Weekly
|WestJet
|Ottawa – Montego Bay
|November 12, 2022
|2x Weekly
|WestJet
|Regina – Cancun*
|November 13, 2022
|2x Weekly
|WestJet
|Toronto – Cayo Coco
|November 5, 2022
|1x Weekly
|WestJet
|Toronto – Samana
|December 17, 2022
|1x Weekly
|WestJet
|Winnipeg – Montego Bay
|December 17, 2022
|1x Weekly
|WestJet