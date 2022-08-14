Sunday, August 14

WestJet reinstates Sun Routes for winter 2022

On 8 August, WestJet celebrated the return of 17 sun routes to its network this winter, including Cuba, Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Puerto Vallarta.

For Canadians and communities across the airline’s network, the returned routes offer enhanced connectivity and vacation options.

Caribbean, Mexico, Central American Restarts:

Route Restart Date Peak Frequency Operated By
Calgary – Belize City November 18, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet
Calgary – Nassau November 26, 2022 1x weekly WestJet
Calgary – Varadero November 5, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet
Comox – Puerto Vallarta November 5, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet
Ottawa – Montego Bay November 12, 2022 2x Weekly WestJet
Regina – Cancun* November 13, 2022 2x Weekly WestJet
Toronto – Cayo Coco November 5, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet
Toronto – Samana December 17, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet
Winnipeg – Montego Bay December 17, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet

 

