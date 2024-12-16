Tropical Bliss: WestJet’s New Toronto-Grenada Route Takes Off

GTA Announces New Non-Stop WestJet Flights from Toronto to Grenada

The Grenada Tourism Authority is delighted to announce the commencement of WestJet’s new non-stop service between Toronto and Grenada. The inaugural flight departed Toronto Pearson International Airport at 7:30 a.m. on December 15, 2024, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between Canada and Grenada.

The launch event at Toronto Pearson International Airport was a vibrant celebration of Grenadian culture, featuring live entertainment, cultural performances, and special giveaways for passengers. Representatives from WestJet and the Grenada Tourism Authority delivered remarks highlighting the importance of this new route in strengthening tourism and economic ties between the two destinations.

Upon landing at Maurice Bishop International Airport, passengers were warmly welcomed with a ceremony organized by the Grenada Tourism Authority. Chairman Randall Dolland and Director of Sales and Marketing Tornia Charles greeted the passengers, with each receiving a special Grenadian gift. The Chairman also presented the Grenada Heritage Book, a symbol of the island’s rich history and culture, to the pilot and crew, all of whom share Grenadian heritage.

“We are thrilled to welcome WestJet’s inaugural flight from Toronto to Grenada, a development that underscores the strong demand for our beautiful island among Canadian travelers,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “This new connection offers a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience Grenada’s unmatched natural beauty, culture and warm hospitality. We look forward to introducing more Canadians to the wonders of Grenada.”

Chairman Randall Dolland echoed her sentiments, stating, “WestJet’s non-stop service from Toronto is a significant milestone for Grenada. It strengthens our connection with Canada and opens the door for visitors to discover our exceptional culinary heritage, immersive cultural experiences, and pristine beaches. We look forward to welcoming more Canadians to our shores”

WestJet’s Toronto-Grenada service is scheduled to operate once weekly from December 15, 2024, through April 27, 2025, providing Canadian travelers with convenient access to Grenada’s stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and rich cultural heritage. The addition of this route reaffirms WestJet’s commitment to expanding travel options for its customers while supporting Grenada’s thriving tourism sector.

To further enhance convenience, WestJet Vacations has partnered with premier resorts such as Sandals Grenada Resort and Spa and Royalton Grenada, an Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, allowing guests to seamlessly book both travel and accommodations in a single transaction.

The Grenada Tourism Authority anticipates that this new service will boost visitor arrivals from Canada, contributing to the island’s economic growth and further establishing Grenada as a premier destination in the Caribbean.