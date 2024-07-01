Cultural Ambassador Wetty Beatz Creates Commemorative song for 45th Independence

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) is excited to announce that internationally acclaimed music producer and Cultural Ambassador, Wetty Beatz, has crafted a special song to celebrate the 45th Independence Anniversary of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This lively and culturally rich track is set to be the heart of SVGTA’s Independence social media campaign, showcasing the island’s unique charm and deep heritage to audiences worldwide.

Wetty Beatz’s song captures the true essence of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, highlighting the pride and resilience that define its people. SVGTA is bringing this celebration to life through a series of immersive social media content, combining the energy of Wetty’s music with captivating visuals and storytelling that will transport followers into the spirit of the Independence festivities. The campaign will be rolled out on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, encouraging everyone to experience the beauty, culture, and warmth of the islands.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, the Honourable Carlos James, expressed his excitement for the campaign, stating: “As we celebrate this significant milestone, Wetty Beatz’s commemorative song captures the essence of our nation’s vibrant culture and resilience. It’s a proud moment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to share our story, our music, and our spirit with the world. This initiative by SVGTA not only promotes our destination but also unites Vincentians at home and abroad in the celebration of our 45th Independence.”

Campaign Highlights:

Exclusive Video Content: Stunning visuals of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, perfectly matched with Wetty Beatz’s anthem, highlighting the island’s breathtaking scenery, local culture, and the energy of the Independence festivities.

Interactive Challenges:Social Media Followers can test their knowledge by identifying iconic locations across the islands and share their own experiences through personal stories and videos using the hashtag #SVG45.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates 45 years of independence, SVGTA invites everyone to join in the festivities. Through music, stories, and shared experiences, this campaign celebrates the nation’s journey, honours its heritage, and embraces a bright future together.