Whale escapes after being harpooned in Bequia waters

Residents of Bequia were in a celebratory mood on Wednesday, 6 April, as news that a whale was struck spread across the Northern Grenadine island.

According to information received, a buzz was generated across social media; however, the excitement did not last too long as the harpoon broke and the mammal escaped.

It was the second whale in weeks that the whalers had gone after.

In 1981 St. Vincent was recruited to join the International Whaling Commission to vote for the moratorium on commercial whaling, which passed in 1982.

As part of the agreement for the moratorium, the IWC allowed St. Vincent to continue whaling under the Aboriginal Whaling provision of the IWC.

St Vincent and the Grenadines have an annual quota of four whales.

On Bequia, people consider whales a resource that should be used as long as the use is sustainable.

The whalers are honoured because whaling in Bequia is an old tradition that requires skill and bravery on the part of the whalers.

The islanders take pride in their success and welcome the contribution of meat and fat to the island diet.

Whalers and whale songs are part of the folk art of Bequia.