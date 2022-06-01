What are the Hurricane names for 2022?

With the Atlantic hurricane season starting today Wednesday 1 June, the National Hurricane Center’s official list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names for 2022 is out. Did your name make the cut this year?

The sequence of names for 2022 will be: Alex, Colin, Bonnie, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie and Walter.

Then, once those names are exhausted, meteorologists will begin pulling from the supplemental list of names in alphabetical order.

With more modern monikers in this group, the supplemental list sounds a lot like the roll call for an American kindergarten class: Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana and Will.

If your name didn’t make the cut this year, there’s always 2023. The names for the 2023 season are: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney.