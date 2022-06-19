What!, Grabba Finesse calls Fireman a ‘Batty Bwoy’?

Artiste at each other’s throat or just plain old fun. No one can be sure after Fireman allege that Grabba Finesse’s famous song “Place Tun Over” could be a copy of Problem Child’s “Mad House”.

Grabba Finesse, seemingly offended by Fireman’s statement, took to the mike and told the crowd that;

“You ain’t see what going here is all man they in-front the stage, all the ladies over to the side. We nah no batty man, we nah no batty man. Let we set up the party, we nah no batty boy, you think this soca monarch”. He proceeded to say.

Fireman, in response, said, “When you give the edge to children, they do try to beat parents”.

Grabba speaks out (Unedited)

“I Don’t Care What They Say Because every time I Sing Something Good Fireman Of All Artist Should Be Proud That A Young Youth From Leeward Is Doin His Thing And Call Him On Stage To Congratulate Him On A Road To Success Noooo He Can’t Do That But Call Me Back On Stage To Disrespect and Fight Down Everything I Doin ( I never call no one batty man) I said there’s a lot of man on stage and in front That’s Pushin and injuring the females we ain’t out ah no pen we ain’t no batty man) and run tune to big up my ladies”.