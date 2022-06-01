What to Do in Barbados

If you’re looking for some activities during your holiday, then you should definitely visit Harrison’s Cave, Bathsheba, and Oistins Fish Fry. Here are some recommendations to make your stay more enjoyable. Read on to learn more.

Harrison’s Cave

If you have not visited Harrison’s Cave before, you will be in for a treat! This mystical cave is a must-see for anyone visiting Barbados. You’ll find several different types of speleothems, pools, and dogtooth spars, all of which are unique to this place. The cave’s lighting makes the trip easy to see, and the tour is well-lit. Visitors should note that the cave has two main passages, and you must turn around to tour the opposite side.

Oistins Fish Fry

If you want to sample the real essence of Bajan culture, the Oistins Fish Fry in the town of Oistins is for you. Held at Bay Gardens, the festival attracts busloads of tourists who come for a taste of some of the island’s best seafood. Aside from delicious flying fish, there is a wide range of other seafood available, as well as baked macaroni pie and coleslaw. Food is served in a casual setting, with communal bench tables and communal tables.

Bathsheba

There is a real Barbados in Bathsheba, a fishing village located fourteen (14) miles from the capital Bridgetown. This low-key area is dotted with well-tended gardens and has several lookout points for sweeping views of the island’s east coast. The area is popular with surfers, who come to Bathsheba to catch a few waves. The beaches and local rum shacks make this a wonderful place to relax after a day of surfing or snorkelling.

Queen’s Park

The largest public park in Barbados, Queen’s Park was once a large barracks for British soldiers. However, when the British garrison was phased out in 1905, the Barbados government bought the property and leased the Adjutant-General’s Quarters to the Vestry of St. Michael. The park opened on June 10, 1909, and today it is maintained by the National Conservation Commission. The park features a playground for children, a steel shed, an Olympic-sized pool and fountain, and a gazebo.

Animal Flower Cave

Animal Flower Cave is one of the most unique natural attractions in Barbados. Located at the foot of the northern cliffs, it boasts dazzling ocean views and mysterious natural pools. The name is derived from the sea anemones that are found there, which resemble flowers. These sea anemones can sting fish, paralyze them, and then consume them. When swarming, the anemones also retrench their petal-like tentacles into their trunk.

Shopping

If you are a tourist in Barbados, then you will be happy to know that the island is tax-free! This means you can enjoy discounts of up to 30% on many items. Items like designer wear, jewellery and watches are especially cheap here. Shops are clean, air-conditioned and well-lit. Sales assistants are also friendly and helpful, so you can shop in peace. Below are a few shopping tips for Barbados.

Sunset-viewing

If you’ve never experienced sunrise and sunset-viewing in Barbados, you’re in for a treat. This island boasts some of the most gorgeous views in the Caribbean. If you’re travelling with a loved one, you may want to plan an evening outing where you and your partner can view the sunrise and set. Or you can simply enjoy the scenic views spontaneously. Here are 12 of the best locations for sunset viewing in Barbados.