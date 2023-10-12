White House plans to put Ukraine, Taiwan funding in its Israel request

According to two congressional officials, an administration official, and a defense official, officials in President Joe Biden’s administration have privately told lawmakers that the White House is preparing a supplemental funding request to submit to Congress that includes money for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and U.S. border security.

Administration officials also stated that the request will seek funding to relieve the burden that providing additional military support for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan would place on the Defense Department’s stockpiles, according to the sources.

On Tuesday, Vice President Biden stated that “when Congress returns, we’re going to ask them to take urgent action to fund the national security requirements of our critical partners.”

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor, said Tuesday that the additional request is being drafted by the Office of Management and Budget.

“What exact form that all takes, that will be worked out,” Sullivan went on to say.

At the White House news briefing on Wednesday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby addressed the potential of grouping all financing requests, telling reporters that “active conversations” are taking place.

“I’m not prepared to detail those conversations for you right now or, or tell you what the parameters are going to be, because, frankly, those parameters haven’t been yet arrived at or even decided upon, but we are in active discussions about additional funding,” he went on to say.

The White House and a few key senators have been talking about tying Ukraine and Israel aid together. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, has stated that he is open to a package that includes help for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, as well as cash for increased border security.

However, several House Republicans are opposed to the notion.

This week, Biden administration officials briefed lawmakers on a variety of topics, including acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker, and Morgan Muir, the national intelligence director’s office’s deputy director for mission integration.

Source : NBCNEWS