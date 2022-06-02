Why You Should Visit Guyana in 2022

The densely forested country of Guyana is an adventurer’s paradise. Despite the country’s troubled past of interethnic conflict, political instability and economic mismanagement, the people of Guyana are remarkably joyful. Today, Guyana is one of the continent’s best-kept ecotourism secrets. Here, you can experience authentic adventure and enjoy the diverse culture of the country’s natives.

El Dorado Rum is still produced in Guyana

You’ve probably heard of El Dorado Rum and wondered if it’s still produced in Guyana. Located on the banks of the Demerara River, the island nation is a lush tropical paradise. Known as the Land of Many Waters by the Amerindians, this small nation has been producing rum for over three centuries. To learn more about this unique spirit, you can visit the DDL distillery, an important landmark near Georgetown, Guyana. The tour will include tasting several rums and black and white photographs of the history of Guyana’s rum-making process.

Street food is a good option

Street food is the best way to experience Guyana’s culture, history, and cuisine, and it’s a must-try when you visit. The most popular restaurants are tucked away from the city center, but there are plenty of great options for those who want a cheap meal in the heart of town. Street food is especially popular in the northern-most area of the seawall, where the muddy waters of the Caribbean Sea lazily lap the shore. Because most coastal settlements are below sea level during high tide, a 280-mile Seawall protects them.

Natural wonders

Kaieteur Falls in Guyana is one of the world’s most spectacular waterfalls. With a drop of 740 feet, it is almost five times higher than Niagara Falls and flows at a rate of 23,000 cubic feet per second. The waterfall is home to a micro-environment where bromeliads live inside water-filled leaves. In addition to being impressive, the waterfall also draws hundreds of bird species.

Cultural diversity

The culture of Guyana is an eclectic mix of people, from indigenous Guyanese to Indo-Guyanese, descendants of Indian indentured labour, to Afro-Guyanese, and descendants of African slaves. The nation is a melting pot of cultures, with several holidays celebrating different ethnicities. Popular festivals and celebrations include Carnival and Amerindian Heritage Month, and a celebration of the Indian arrival in the country. Guyanese cuisine is a unique blend of Caribbean staples, Chinese stir-fries, and Indian and Amerindian influences.

Access to motorcycles

A new set of all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles will soon be available to Guyana’s police force. The New Guyana Marketing Corporation is taking several steps to overhaul the agency and make it more effective at marketing and extension services. Two of these vehicles are a Honda and a Yamaha. In addition, the company has already made several other donations to the GPF. Several of these vehicles are Honda motorcycles, and all of them are equipped with high-end safety features.