Wickham receives Order of Francisco Miranda as diplomatic service ends

Noting that “Venezuela is a friend of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” Ambassador Andreas Wickham emphasized that the Bolivarian nation “is a loyal ally that has stood by us in difficult times and good times.”

At the farewell ceremony of his diplomatic services in Venezuela, the Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extended his gratitude for the selfless cooperation, through integration mechanisms such as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Trade Treaty of the Pueblos (ALBA-TCP) and Petrocaribe, as well as for the humanitarian assistance provided in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are truly touched by your support and solidarity. There are many other areas of cooperation: immediate response with equipment and supplies during the COVID outbreak, although you too have been severely affected by the pandemic; and immediate assistance after the volcanic eruptions of April 2021. Venezuela has left its mark on all facets of the social and economic life of our country,” he asserted.

Similarly, Wickham highlighted the positive impact of bilateral alliances at the educational level that facilitated the university education of approximately 50 young Vincentians, who “continue to express their gratitude for the opportunity provided by Venezuela.”

Wickham, who served as Ambassador to Venezuela since September 2012, stressed that “wherever our voice is heard” they have raised the flags of solidarity “in defense of sovereignty and independence in the face of insurmountable adversity”, fundamentally ” when our regional neighbors give in to the pressure of the bad wind blowing from the North”.

“We have stood firm, based on principles of support for this beautiful country,” Wickham underlined, noting the expression of support provided by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines “in all regional and international forums.

At the farewell ceremony Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro presented the order Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda to the Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Andreas Wickham, for his career during his time working in the country.

Presidential Press