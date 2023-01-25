Frankie Mitchell’s wife offers US$10K for info leading to killer/s’ arrest

Sarah Gooding, the wife of the now-deceased Frankie Mitchell of Bequia, is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those she refers to as “animals” or her husband’s killer/s.

In a Facebook posting on Tuesday night, Sarah stated the following:

“Please note the reward is $10,000 in US currency. I need justice for my husband. “Please share and help us bring the animals that murdered my kids’ father to justice.”

Police in St. Vincent have opened an investigation into Mitchell’s death, which is the island’s second homicide.

A police release said that investigations showed that the deceased and a friend were getting into a car on January 21, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., when an attacker came up and shot the deceased.

The deceased was taken to the Port Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Assistance is being solicited from the public in identifying the assailant in the video that is being circulated on social media of the shooting.

Information can be forwarded to Alex Mitchell at 246-821-7939.