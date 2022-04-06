Will admitted to rehab clinic, Magic Johnson says Gay son ‘changed’ him

Earvin “EJ” Johnson, the son of basketball superstar Magic Johnson, is talking about what it was like to come out as gay to his famous father back in 2010.

EJ, who starred on the E! reality series The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, opened up to Variety about how it was initially hard for Magic to accept his sexuality. While EJ, who is also the son of Magic’s wife Cookie Johnson, said he was out to all of his friends, but that his parents were “the last people” he spoke to about it.

“It wasn’t new for me, but they had to really take that in and digest it,” EJ explained. “Especially my dad, because he was really the last person to talk to. I think it was just a lot for him to swallow in that conversation. A lot of just going back and forth. And he just was rattling off about things that weren’t particularly nice. But he’s not somebody who works great being cornered or surprised.”

Initially, EJ said that Magic had created certain rules for how he could dress — such as saying that he was not allowed to bring scarves, a piece of his signature style, into his house. However, when Magic went to visit EJ in college at New York University in 2013, it seemed that he had changed his attitude. EJ was outed by TMZ that same year, when the site published a paparazzi photo of him holding hands with a male friend.

“I had only been gone for two months,” EJ said of the time of that visit from his father. “He picked me up at my dorm and I was like, ‘Oh, whatever, hey.’ And he hugged me so hard — he was, like, squeezing all the air out of me. That’s when I knew, there’s nothing but love here.”

Magic told Variety of his son, “He changed me. He was so proud. This dude here is just so proud of who he is.”

Will Smith admitted to a luxury rehab clinic

After the attack on Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars, Will Smith will seek expert help to deal with stress at a celebrity rehab clinic. The American actor was the star of the Academy Awards night when he slapped the comedian after he made a joke about the shaved hair of the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

This moment had such repercussions that, as reported by the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, the artist will spend some time in a rehabilitation clinic. “The impact of the backlash has hit Will hard, so he will be getting help on dealing with stress,” explained the newspaper.

“It will be a high-level retreat”

“This is unquestionably the battle of his career. It will be a high-end retreat used by the rich and famous and he will be doing a lot of soul searching and working out how he can move forward,” continued telling’ The Sun’.

Will Smith hopes, according to the newspaper’s source, to return in time to save his career and reputation. Recall that, after the official apology, the actor has already been dismissed from the Academy of Motion Picture Oscars after the assault.

“I resign my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any other consequences that management deems appropriate,” Will Smith said in a statement.