Will Prince Edward and Sophies Caribbean tour be a success?

Reputation expert and royal commentator Eric Schiffer claims the Wessexes will face similar issues, which he refers to as “incoming missiles”, when they embark on their own Caribbean royal tour later this month.

The Queen’s third son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie Wessex, are set to embark upon a royal visit lasting from April 22 to April 28.

Despite the reception of William and Kate’s Royal tour in some areas, Prince Edward and Sophie remain set on undertaking their tour.

Mr Schiffer, who is Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, claims not expecting their tour to be met with some criticism, in the same way as William and Kate’s, is “stone-cold crazy”.

He told Express.co.uk that such controversy would see the monarchy’s image being impacted, but that the Firm will be able to weather the storm.

Mr Schiffer said: “Sophie and Edward will be the face of the monarchy as its reputation is dragged across the Caribbean asphalt from a moving car.

“The couple must prepare for incoming missiles like Prince William and Kate faced because to think it won’t happen is stone-cold crazy.

Last year Charles Fernandez, the tourism minister for Antigua and Barbuda, called to become a republic “as soon as possible”.

If the regions do decide to sever ties with the monarchy and become a republic, they would follow in the footsteps of Barbados which transitioned to its new constitutional status in November.

The couple will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and drum up support for the monarchy.