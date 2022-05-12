Will your country sign over healthcare emergencies to WHO?

Of course, world leaders must communicate and cooperate on pandemics and healthcare crises that affect the globe, however, democratic nations must never give up governing power to the World Health Organization (WHO) or the United Nations or the World Economic Forum.

Why is President Joe Biden spearheading an effort for America and other nations to adopt an amendment that usurps governing power over healthcare emergencies? And what constitutes a health emergency?

“Provisional agenda item 16.2” amends the WHO’s International Health Regulations and will be voted on by the WHO governing body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), on May 22-28, 2022; the 75th meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland. Why does WHO want the universal power to dictate their own policies on healthcare to rule worldwide?

“On May 22-28, 2022, ultimate control over America’s healthcare system, and hence its national sovereignty, will be delivered for a vote to the World Health Organization’s governing legislative body, the World Health Assembly (WHA),” according to a recent article by Peter Breggin, MD, at the website. Will other nations follow?

The 20 nations, plus the European Union, listed by the U.S. as supporting the amendments:

Albania, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, India, Jamaica, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Peru, Republic of Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America, Uruguay, Member States of the European Union (EU).

The European Union, a globalist organization, has been among the biggest backers of increasing WHO’s global power. The EU includes the following 27 Western nations: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

On the website for Brighteon, in a similar article, Breggin proclaims, “This is NOT about treaties or pandemics. This about the whole broad arena of “health emergencies.” The rules are being amended to break all existing restraints on WHO’s capacity to unilaterally interfere on an undefined whim into the affairs of sovereign nations throughout the world…The power to declare health emergencies is a potential tool to shame, intimidate, and dominate nations. It can be used to justify ostracism and economic or financial actions against the targeted nation by other nations aligned with WHO or who wish to harm and control the accused nation. Visit

The amendment will empower WHO Director General Tedros (a Marxist activist and politician from Ethiopia installed by the Chinese Communist Party) to declare an arbitrary health emergency in any nation. What if a nation does not comply? Will Tedros send troops from the United Nations to arrest citizens in sovereign nations? Will the US Biden administration step aside and allow civil liberties to be crushed by a WHO hammer? Will the leadership of your country bow down to WHO?

Contact the leaders of your country and say “NO” to WHO governing and controlling emergency healthcare.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Follow her at Gab.com. She lives in US.