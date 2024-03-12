Winair expands connectivity southwards to Martinique

WINAIR’s inaugural flight to Martinique is set for April 1, 2024.

St. Maarten’s main airline, WINAIR, a major regional airline, is adding direct flights to Martinique. From April 1, business and leisure visitors can link between Martinique (FDF), St. Maarten (SXM), and Dominica (DOM).

After WINAIR announced its March 15 Nevis flights, this announcement follows. With Martinique as its second new destination this month, WINAIR confirms its commitment to regional connectivity.

Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten gives Martinique passengers easy access to many places. WINAIR’s extensive network includes St. Barths, Antigua, St. Kitts, the British Virgin Islands, and several US and Canadian destinations, enabling same-day travel.

Hans van de Velde, CEO of WINAIR, said, “We are delighted to introduce this vital connection that benefits residents of the French territories of St Martin and St Barths. We connect three French destinations with our new ATR aircraft for a comfortable flight.”

The new schedule includes Wednesday and Sunday departures from St. Maarten to Martinique at 4:30 p.m. and a 6:15 p.m. connection to Dominica. WINAIR operates early morning Dominica-Martinique and Martinique-St. Maarten flights on Thursdays and Mondays. Visit www.WINAIR.sx for bookings and info.