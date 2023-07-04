Winair Launches New Direct Flights from Barbados to Dominica

Winair Announces New Winter Schedule Including Flights to Dominica

Winair is excited to announce its new winter schedule, which includes a significant enhancement for travelers to Dominica.

Starting November 15, 2024, Winair will operate direct flights from Barbados to Dominica 3 times weekly. In addition to the Barbados-Dominica route, St. Lucia will also receive 6 weekly flights from St. Maarten, with 3 of these flights connecting to Dominica.

The introduction of new routes by Winair will significantly enhance air access to Dominica, making it easier for visitors from key source markets such as North America and Europe to reach the island. With direct flights from Barbados and connections through St. Lucia, travelers will experience more convenient flight options.

This improved connectivity not only ensures that travelers have more options and flexibility when planning their trips to and from Dominica, but is expected to boost visitor arrivals, supporting Dominica’s tourism industry and local economy.

“Winair is committed to expanding our Caribbean network and enhancing connectivity for our passengers,” states Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair. “The addition of these new routes underscores our dedication to providing seamless and convenient travel experiences.

Ms. Marva Williams CEO/ Director of Tourism is elated by this news, stating, “We are thrilled to see Winair expanding its flights into Dominica, which comes at a perfect time as we gear up to launch our winter campaign. With more frequent and convenient flights, travelers will have easier access to the unspoiled beauty of our island, whether they are seeking adventure or relaxation. Dominica offers unmatched natural beauty, rich cultural experiences, and warm hospitality, making it the ultimate escape. Now, with Winair’s expanded service, getting to Dominica has never been easier. We look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to our shores.”