Winair launches inaugural flight to SVG expanding Caribbean connectivity

Winair’s Inaugural Ceremony Marks the Launch of Three New Winter Routes

Yesterday, Winair proudly marked the launch of its inaugural flight to Barbados, a key milestone in our new winter schedule and part of our exciting expansion into three new destinations: Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent. This expansion offers travelers even more connectivity within the Caribbean region and beyond.

To celebrate this expansion, a festive ceremony was held at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) in the presence of the Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Ms. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, and PJIA CEO, Mr. Brian Mingo.

“This expansion shows a confident airline committed to taking you wherever you want to go in the Caribbean. WINAIR is leading the way in making travel between our islands easier, faster, and more affordable, fostering Caribbean unity and boosting regional tourism,” Stated Honorable minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

“We are very happy to facilitate our passengers from St. Lucia, St Vincent and Barbados to connect via St Maarten airport to many destinations in the USA, Canada and the rest of the world,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

“Connecting these islands is not only crucial for tourism but also serves as an economic lifeline, stated Brian Mingo, CEO of Princess Juliana Internation Airport, “Winair plays a key role in making these hub connections possible through Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten and establishing this link is essential for the islands’ prosperity.”

Winair offers:

3 flights weekly between St. Maarten and Barbados, with connections to Martinique and Dominica.

between St. Maarten and Barbados, with connections to Martinique and Dominica. 2 flights weeklybetween St. Maarten, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent, including connections between St. Lucia and St. Vincent.

Winair is proud to be the trusted airline of the Caribbean, with a 63-year legacy of delivering smooth travel experiences. With a growing fleet of 3 ATR42-500s and 5 Twin Otters, we’re committed to innovation and continuous improvement to better serve our passengers.

Whether you’re a local resident or an international traveler, Winair’s seamless connections and global partnerships with British Airways, Air Caraïbe, Air France, United, and JetBlue open the door to exploring the Caribbean’s vibrant beauty and beyond.