Windrush Caribbean Film Festival (WCFF) Celebrates Fifth Year

- LAUNCH OF WINDRUSH CARIBBEAN FILM FESTIVAL 2024
First Ever Outdoor Cinema Screening in Windrush Square 23 June
The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival (WCFF) launches with the theme Transition and Travels – The Journey Continues. Now in its fifth year the festival celebrates Black British film making and the legacy of storytelling about the contributions of the Windrush generation and their descendants.
Audiences worldwide will be able to access the 2024 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival online, on-demand with 30 days to complete viewing.
Starting on 21 June, audiences will be able to attend in-person screening, interviews and panel discussions to continue the celebration. Featuring new works from up-and-coming creators, the festival also draws on extensive archives for historic storytelling.
In an important new dimension, the festival is pleased to be working in partnership with Friends of Windrush Square to provide the first ever outdoor cinema screening in Brixton’s Windrush Square on Sunday 23 June, as part of the Big Caribbean Lunch, honouring the legacy of the Windrush Generation. The event, running from noon to 7pm, will see 100 original members of Windrush Generation and their descendants enjoy a Caribbean lunch and storytelling to the soundtrack of music they brought with them to Britain.
Festival co-founder and Director Patricia Hamzahee says, “The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival is delighted to add this exciting outdoor cinema experience to the Big Caribbean Lunch. Guests will be able to watch a selection of engaging short films and end with Super Sam, an inspiring tribute to 98-year-old Brixtonian Clovis Salmon.”
The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival will showcase over 30 films across three cities (Birmingham, London & Newport, Wales) offering an exciting programme of feature, documentary and short films. The festival culminates with Closing Ceremony on 29 June where awards will be given for Best Short, Best Feature and Best Film along with two special awards: the Paulette Wilson Windrush Justice Award given in memory of the tireless campaigner for justice who confronted the continuing Windrush scandal and the Menelik Shabazz Award given to an outstanding up and coming Black British filmmaker. Adjani Salmon won the inaugural Shabazz award last year.
Festival Programming
This year’s theme of Transitions & Travels highlights the importance of movement for Caribbean people from their home countries to the UK and how this history was emulated through the journey of some aboard HMS Empire Windrush. Each year careful thought is given to the festival’s theme. The inaugural Festival in 2020 focused on Justice as the Windrush generation continues to fight for compensation and Britain’s Black communities faced devasting racial and social injustice. In 2021 the theme looked at the Art of Carnival while 2022 explored the Legacy from Empire to Commonwealth. Last year, for the 75th anniversary, WCFF celebrated The Journey Starts Here.
Director of WCFF Ansel Wong CBE says, “This is an opportunity to celebrate the vibrant and diverse Caribbean communities in Britain, their profound impact on life in the UK, and the continuing contributions they and their descendants make today.”
To purchase tickets please visit windrushfilmfestival.com
2024 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival host cities and partner venues
Newport, Wales 21- 23 June, The Riverfront
London 22 June, The Ritzy Brixton
Birmingham
23 June Mockingbird Cinema
London 23 June, Big Caribbean Lunch, Windrush Square
London
29 June, Closing Ceremony and Awards, The Ritzy
2024 Windrush Caribbean Film Festival official selections (subject to change)
Title
Director
Black Stroke
Olivia Smart
Burnt Milk
Joseph Elmhirst
Choke Hold
Joel Ayuk
Civic
Dwayne LeBlanc
Dementia: The Island Journey
Rianna Patterson
Fearless
Noella Letitia Mingo
Flame
C’drick Fremont
Hard to Reach
Darryl Foster
Homegrown
Corinne Walker
Iconography: Roy Cape
Mikhail Neruda Gibbings
Ivan
Jazz Pitcairn
Mosiah
Jirard
Otros hombres
Geury Calderon Castro
Paria’s Pearl
Suelyn Choo
RèD
Fabienne Orain-Chomaud
Results Day
Omari McCarthy
Returned
Janett Marrett
Santiago of the Women
Rosamary Berrios
Save Me
Amani Simpson
Secret Lives: The Untold Story of British Hip Hop Eunice Olumide
Shielding Sheila
Joyce Ann Grey-Carter
Some Sweet Day
Rasheed Peters
Sugarlands
Akley Olton
That Great British Documentary
Joan Hillery
The Happiest Time
Mia Harvey
This Light is Fire, Too
Dwayne LeBlanc
Tula Lives!
Thijs Borsten, Rens Polman
Who We Were, Who We Became
Darshan Gajjar
Windrush75: Forging Ahead
R
Like Water
Mthuthuzeli November
Then or Now
Roswitha Cheshire, Will Tuckett