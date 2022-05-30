Windrush Documentation and Compensation Scheme UK

The Reading Windrush Alliance is promoting the Windrush Documentation & Compensation Scheme to provide free legal support for you and your family who have settled in the UK but do not have the documents to prove it. We can help you apply for British citizenship or the right to live and work in the UK under the Windrush Documentation scheme.

If you arrived in the UK before 1989 and lived there for a long time before you returned to the Caribbean, we can help you obtain the correct documents to enable you to live and work in the UK legally.

If you arrived in the UK from a Commonwealth country before 1973 and had lived in the UK for a long time before returning to the Caribbean, we can help you obtain British citizenship free of charge.

Moreover, if you have suffered loss such as being denied employment, unable to find a place to live, denied health treatment, or subject to immigration action, detention or deportation because you

could not show that you had a right to live in the UK, you may be eligible for financial compensation.

Visit our website at www.svgareading.org.uk/windrush and complete the online referral form and submit it to us electronically. We will check to see if you meet the criteria and advise you accordingly. If you prefer to download the form and provide additional information, please complete and email it to us at [email protected] .