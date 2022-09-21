Windward Islands bracing for Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty winds from Tropical Wave

The Southern Windward islands are bracing for thunderstorms and gusty winds as a strong Tropical Wave -Invest 98-L approaches the islands.

In St Vincent, the SVG Meteorological Services on Wednesday said the model guidance suggests that most of the intense activity associated with the system will pass to the south of SVG today into tomorrow. However, rainfall accumulations of up to 50 mm (2 inches) with isolated higher amounts are still possible.

Wind speeds are likely to be between 20 to 30 mph (35 to 50 km/h) from later today, with higher gusts possible during shower activity.

A weather advisory for a low risk of flash-flooding remains in effect for the island, the Met Service stated.

In St Lucia, the National Emergency Management Organization in a release on Tuesday night called for vigilance ahead of the weather system.

“The National Emergency Management Organization [NEMO] is advising the public that the approaching Tropical Wave increases the risk of landslides, flooding and flashing flooding”.

“Residents and businesses situated in areas prone to flooding to exercise extreme caution and acquaint your household with your nearest Emergency Shelter in the event an emergency evacuation is required”, NEMO said.

In Grenada a statement by the Meteorological services at 5 am said that

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect cloudy to overcast conditions with moderate to heavy showers and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds up to 35mph on Wednesday.

As a result, the Met Office has issued a warning for a medium chance of flooding and landslide in vulnerable areas, and a high wind advisory and a marine advisory remain in effect.

Potential Impacts:

– Medium chance of street and river flooding

– Medium chance of landslides and rockfall

– Broken tree limbs and displacement of loose objects

– Agitated seas due to above-normal swells

Further South Trinidad and Tobago Met Services issued an Adverse Weather Alert 1 – Yellow Level in effect for Trinidad and Tobago from 5:00 AM, Wednesday 21st September 2022 until 8:00 PM, Thursday 22nd September.

The advisory said showers and isolated thunderstorms, at times heavy, are expected from Wednesday morning over oceanic waters and extending across Trinidad and Tobago.

Impacts on Trinidad and Tobago

This activity is stated to be associated with an active tropical wave with potential for development over the next few days.

Gusty winds in excess of 70km/hr can be expected along with rainfall accumulations of 75 – 125 mm.

Street or flash flooding is likely in areas of heavy downpours.

Impacts can include larger than normal waves in both open waters and in the Gulf of Paria.

Tree branches and loose objects can be displaced during strong winds.

Traffic disruptions are likely in flooded areas.

Expect periods of lull between bursts of rainfall and thunderstorm activity.