Windward Islands may see Depression Two or TS Bonnie by Wednesday

It is most likely that Invest 94L in the far eastern Atlantic will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days.

In the overnight hours, the disturbance took advantage of more conducive conditions to shake out some mid-level dry air and refire thunderstorms closer to its circulation centre.

According to Hurricane Expert Michael Lowry, this morning, 94L’s centre is located northeast of the primary area of storminess, but thunderstorms are also firing on its eastern flank, indicating more organization.