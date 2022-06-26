It is most likely that Invest 94L in the far eastern Atlantic will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days.
In the overnight hours, the disturbance took advantage of more conducive conditions to shake out some mid-level dry air and refire thunderstorms closer to its circulation centre.
According to Hurricane Expert Michael Lowry, this morning, 94L’s centre is located northeast of the primary area of storminess, but thunderstorms are also firing on its eastern flank, indicating more organization.
As the workweek continues, Invest 94L is expected to accelerate toward the west at nearly 20 mph.
Lowry in his latest update on Local10 said 94L should strengthen into Tropical Depression Two or Tropical Storm Bonnie before reaching the Windward Islands by late Tuesday or Wednesday, especially given the time of year.
Beyond mid-week, model guidance favours maintaining a strong ridge of high pressure to the north of 94L, which will steer the developing storm well south of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Windward Islands may see Depression Two or TS Bonnie by Wednesday