The jackpot for the Windward Islands Super Six has exceeded one million Eastern Caribbean dollars.

According to the NLA, the Super Six Jackpot for Friday 13 May is now (1,070,000) One Million and Seventy Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

There have been more people playing in recent years, which has caused the jackpot to spike. This resulted in a record-breaking jackpot of $2 million in December 2021.

A St Lucian won the December 2021 prize.

Also in August of 2020, the Super Six Jackpot reached over $1 million.

The super six draws are open to all players within Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.