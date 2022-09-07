With 30 homicides already, gangs threaten more killings in SVG

Vincentians are expressing shock, horror, and fear, following the release of a recording purportedly by warring gang members threatening more killings on the island.

The weekend saw St Vincent and the Grenadines record its 29th and 30th homicide with the killings of Mosiah Westfield and Isiah Carter from Ottley Hall, a community outside the capital, Kingstown.

In the recording, one man vows to avenge Mosiah Westfield’s death. Sisters, mothers, and girlfriends could be on the list for the next round of gun violence based on the recording.

“No white flag in this war, my gun will do all the talking. This is not a police or media war”, one man could be heard saying.

One man stated that (they) cannot pass through the Glen community in the recording. Additionally, the recording stated that no mask would be required to conceal identities.

Radio callers and social media users have expressed the need for the police or authorities to make a statement to ease Vincentians’ fears.

In a brief comment on Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said;

“It’s just a matter of restraint. Young people have so many opportunities. All this violence on social media and following bad company”.

A portion of the recording laden with expletives has been extracted. Listen Below.